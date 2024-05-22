Ghana and Burkina Faso sign declaration to reaffirm international boundaries

General News of Wednesday, 22 May 2024

Boundary Commissions from Ghana and Burkina Faso have concluded a four-day conference in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, by signing a declaration aimed at reaffirming distorted international land boundaries between the two countries.



Major-General Dr. Emmanuel Kotia, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, signed on behalf of Ghana, while Salimata Dabal, the Permanent Secretary of the Boundary Commission of Burkina Faso, signed for her country.



During the conference, representatives from both countries inspected the international boundaries in Paga in the Kassena Nankana West District and Sapeliga in the Bawku West District.



They also agreed upon and validated a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint commission for the reaffirmation of land boundaries between the two nations.



The declaration includes the acceptance of an interim report by a joint

technical team, which will be finalized during a 14-day meeting in Burkina Faso.



Additionally, the parties examined and adopted draft framework agreements on cross-border cooperation and the institutionalization of regular meetings of boundary administration authorities between the two countries.



Sponsored by the German International Cooperation (GIZ), the conference is part of the African Union border programme.



Major-General Kotia emphasized that the declaration would guide both boundary commissions in carrying out various responsibilities and activities along the international land boundaries.



He highlighted the importance of social interventions such as schools, health facilities, and water projects in border communities, with funding potentially coming from governments or donor partners.



Ms. Dabal expressed satisfaction with the conference's outcome, stating that it would facilitate steps to promote peaceful co-existence along the borders, despite the need to reaffirm the distorted land boundaries.



She commended participants for their contributions and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two commissions to achieve the objectives outlined in the joint declaration.