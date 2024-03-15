Ghana and Denmark sign MoU to boost data-driven policymaking

General News of Friday, 15 March 2024

The Government Statistician, Prof. Samuel Kobina Anim, has emphasized the urgent need to modernize Ghana's national statistical system to facilitate data-driven policymaking and people-centered statistics.



This call comes as Ghana and Denmark recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen their collaboration in statistics from 2024 to 2026.



Prof. Anim, speaking at the signing ceremony, highlighted four key priorities for the national statistical system: revolutionizing, recreating, reinventing, and reawakening.



He stressed the importance of integrating data across government agencies to bridge the gap between data, policy documents, and implementation.



One example cited by Prof. Anim was the "Planting for Food and Jobs Phase 2" program, which aims to benefit 2 million farmers.



He emphasized the need to reconcile administrative data with existing statistics for effective evaluation and policymaking.



The strategic cooperation with Denmark aims to enhance data sharing across government entities and strengthen linkages between research, statistics, and policy planning directorates within ministries.



It seeks to produce disaggregated and people-centered statistics to inform targeted policies and interventions.



The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Nørring, praised Ghana's efforts to improve decision-making through integrated data systems.



He highlighted the transformative potential of leveraging administrative data from various government authorities for insightful analyses to guide policies.