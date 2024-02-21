Ghana and France cooperate to provide opportunities for higher learning 

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

A delegation from France is in Ghana to foster co-operations and provide for Ghanaian students to continue their academic work at higher educational institutions in France.



The delegation will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with some tertiary institutions in Ghana, which will enable students from the universities and their counterparts in France to exchange academic programmes in collaborative research and other areas of academic work.



Mr Mattieu Bragato, Marketing Manager, Campus France at the opening ceremony of a Students Fair in Kumasi, said the aim was to create excellent avenues for business, academic work, especially in the areas of engineering as well as humanities for students from the two countries.



The Fair attracted students and faculty members from higher learning institutions in Kumasi, such as the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), and the Kumasi Technical University.



Mr. Bragato said since 2018, France had drawn a policy dubbed “Welcome to France” with the intention of attracting 5,000 international students annually.



Students from the institutions present had the opportunity to interact with members of the delegation to ascertain the benefits of such exchange programmes.



Some students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency after the fair expressed satisfaction at the insights gained from the seminar.



Ms Agnes Amponsah, a first-year student from AAMUSTED said she was now convinced that she could go to France to study without having language as a barrier while

learning.



She said such collaborations could foster and create direct and indirect jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in Ghana.



Others expressed optimism of getting scholarships through these educational series to further their studies.