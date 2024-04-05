Ghana and Kenya strengthen ties with bi-national commission agreement

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana and Kenya have agreed to establish a Bi-National Commission aimed at enhancing cooperation and exploring new opportunities within the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement.



The two countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding to elevate the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC), which currently oversees economic growth and technical cooperation.



The signing ceremony, held at the Jubilee House in Accra, was overseen by Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary/Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Dr Musalia Mudavadi, during Kenyan President William Ruto's official visit to Ghana.



The bilateral agreements, including those on education, tourism, diplomacy, defense cooperation, trade and investment, manufacturing, and governance, aim to strengthen relations between the two nations.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo highlighted the growing economic ties between Ghana and Kenya, emphasizing their mutual support on international platforms and the recent agreement on visa waivers for all passport categories.



The discussions focused on boosting domestic and foreign investment, as well as enhancing cooperation in various sectors such as education, trade, agriculture, tourism, and defense.



The presidents of both countries also called for UN reforms, emphasized the need for climate action, and urged developed nations to honor their commitments to developing countries to fight climate change.



President Ruto expressed his country's commitment to deepening bilateral ties with Ghana and highlighted the significant growth in trade between the two nations, citing examples of recent trade partnerships and collaborations.



The establishment of the Bi-National Commission signifies a milestone in the diplomatic relations between Ghana and Kenya, aiming to bolster economic integration and development across the African continent.