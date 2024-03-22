Ghana and Malawi sign visa waiver agreement

General News of Friday, 22 March 2024

Ghana and Malawi have signed an agreement aimed at facilitating easier travel between the two nations.



The visa waiver agreement, which took effect from February 7, 2024, encompasses holders of ordinary, diplomatic, and service passports.



The agreement, a testament to the growing cooperation between the two countries, seeks to bolster bilateral ties and foster ongoing collaboration in various sectors.



According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on March 21, 2024, travelers covered under this agreement are granted the liberty to transit, exit, and stay in either country for a maximum of ninety (90) days within a calendar year. However, it's emphasised that individuals availing themselves of this privilege are not permitted to seek employment during their stay.



The Ministry urges the public to take note of this significant development in visa regulations, which aims to streamline travel processes and promote closer relations between Ghana and Malawi.



