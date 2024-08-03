Ghana and Nigeria collaborate to combat stowaway threats at Tema and Lagos ports

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Isaac Kofi Adu, Deputy Port Security Manager in Tema, revealed that intelligence indicates the Island Port of Tican in Lagos, Nigeria, as a potential source for stowaways.



In response, Tema Port has started collaborations with Nigerian authorities to address this issue.



During an INTERPOL Maritime Security Unit visit under Project AGWE, aimed at enhancing Ghana-Nigeria law enforcement cooperation, Mr. Adu emphasized the need for tighter measures against stowaways.



Despite Tema Port's zero stowaway embarkations, it has become a destination for disembarkations.



INTERPOL's Criminal Intelligence Officer, Mr. Olude Azeez Ademola, assured support and highlighted tools like pop-up notices and communication channels to curb the menace.



INTERPOL's unit also visited various security agencies in Ghana.