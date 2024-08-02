You are here: HomeNews2024 08 02Article 1965722

Ghana and South Africa strengthen military ties in joint defence meeting

The Ghana Armed Forces and the South African National Defence Force held a two-day joint meeting at Burma Camp, focusing on military exercises, intelligence sharing, and equipment procurement.

This follows a 2023 Memorandum of Understanding for military exchange training programs.

Deputy Minister of Defence, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, highlighted the meeting’s importance in strengthening African economic integration under the AU's Agenda 2063.

Acting South African Secretary of Defence, Dr. Thodekile Gamede, celebrated the enduring defence relationship and collaboration, aiming to enhance security and tackle future threats together.

