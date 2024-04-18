Ghana and Vietnam commit to promoting bilateral relations

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: GNA

Mr Kwaku Ampratum-Sarpong, a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and Madam Nguyen Minh Hang, the Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tuesday held discussions in Accra to promote bilateral cooperations between Ghana and Vietnam.



Mr Ampratum-Sarpong said the two countries shared rich historical bonds of long-lasting friendship based on mutual respect and shared aspirations dating back to the 1960s.



Ghana established diplomatic relations with Vietnam on 28th March 1965, becoming the 10th African country and the 26th in the world to do so.



As a result, Vietnam opened its Embassy in Accra on 5th November 1965, and closed it in June 1966, after the coup d’état, which ousted President Kwame Nkrumah from power, he said.



“For many Ghanaians of the older generations, Vietnam invokes memories of President Kwame Nkrumah’s unsuccessful attempts to meditate in the Vietnam civil war,” Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said, and that President Nkrumah was unfortunately overthrown before he could reach Hanoi.



Although Ghana and Vietnam had no resident Missions in each other’s country, relations between the two countries over the years had been cordial and fruitful.



He reiterated that Madam Hang’s visit to the country, therefore, symbolised the beginning of a new chapter in the bilateral cooperation and a testament to their collective commitment towards strengthening their ties and exploring new avenues for mutual benefits.



‘This collaboration, which is built on a solid foundation of understanding, respect and share growth is destined to reach new heights, setting an exemplary standard for partnership and diplomacy,” he stated.



Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong expressed the hope and expectations that together they could rekindle the bonds of friendship and cooperation for mutual benefits.



The Accra meeting not only reaffirmed their mutual interests but also strengthened the bonds of friendship and cooperation, he said, and that the discussions had been productive, offering invaluable insights and numerous opportunities for collaboration.



“We are encouraged by our shared commitment to enhancing our partnership in the areas we discussed earlier: trade, technical cooperation, agriculture, energy and technology, which are vital for the prosperity and well-being of our peoples.”



Madam Hang, on her part, congratulated Ghana on her socio-economic development achievements, saying Vietnam did appreciate the tireless efforts Ghana had made in its course of national development.



She said she strongly believed that Ghana would achieve major targets envisioned in the National Medium Term Development Policy Framework 2022 to 2025.



Madam Hang touched on the importance to bring the bilateral relations to a new height to meet current demands and lauded Ghana for successfully completing her role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations (UN) Security Council for 2022-2023.