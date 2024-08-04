Ghana can’t have a President who won’t be accountable; reject Mahama – Abena Osei Asare

Politics of Sunday, 4 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Abena Osei Asare, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, has called on Ghanaians to vote against John Dramani Mahama, arguing that Mahama's single term lacks accountability.



She emphasized that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who would continue from Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration, offers a chance for ongoing accountability and consolidation of progress, including the continuation of free SHS.



Osei Asare urged voters to prioritize long-term benefits and vote for Bawumia and Sammi Awuku to ensure continuity in policies and development.