Health News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

The Mental Health Authority of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and various stakeholders, has declared May as "Purple Month," dedicated to raising awareness about mental health.



Ghana joins countries like the United States and the United Kingdom in observing May for mental health awareness, aiming to extend the focus beyond the traditional World Mental Health Day on October 10th.



Prof. Pinaman Appau, CEO of the Mental Health Authority, highlighted the significance of dedicating an entire month to mental health awareness, emphasizing the need for a more sustained effort to address the complexities surrounding mental well-being.



The decision to designate May as "Purple Month" comes as a strategic move to avoid overlapping with Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed in October, ensuring undivided attention to mental health issues.



Inspired by Mental Health America's initiative, which dates back to 1949, Ghana's Purple Month seeks to combat stigma, promote recovery, and raise awareness about mental health conditions.



The choice of the color purple as the emblematic color for the initiative reflects the Mental Health Authority's commitment to providing hope and support to individuals affected by mental health challenges.



Purple symbolizes dignity, peace, and independence, embodying the values critical for addressing mental health concerns and fostering a supportive environment.



With a theme of "Movement: Moving for Our Mental Health," this year's campaign aims to highlight the beneficial impact of physical activity on psychological well-being.



Dr. Pinaman Appau stressed the importance of awareness, education, and support for mental health advocacy, particularly considering that more than 2.3 million Ghanaians experience mental health disorders.



As part of the month-long campaign, the Mental Health Authority encourages the public to incorporate movement into their daily lives as a means of promoting mental wellness and holistic well-being.