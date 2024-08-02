Ghana developing National Action Plan to address disinformation, misinformation – Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a National Action Plan to combat disinformation and misinformation ahead of Ghana's 2024 General Election.



The initiative aims to preserve the integrity of the electoral process and maintain national peace and stability.



Speaking at 'The Ghana Report Summit' in Accra, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the importance of safeguarding Ghana's democratic reputation.



The summit, themed "Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024," brought together experts to discuss strategies for combating false information, especially on social media. The government, in collaboration with various stakeholders, seeks to filter misleading information without compromising free expression.