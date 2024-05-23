You are here: HomeNews2024 05 23Article 1941683

Diasporia News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: ICEF Moniter

Ghana emerges as key market for International Universities

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

In 2023, Ghana entered Canada’s Top 20, with 9,235 students In 2023, Ghana entered Canada’s Top 20, with 9,235 students

Ghana has become a key emerging student market for overseas universities, with significant enrollment growth in leading destinations.

In 2023, Ghana entered Canada’s Top 20, with 9,235 students, a 167% increase from 2022. In the US, Ghana reached the Top 25 higher education sending markets, with a 32% rise to 6,470 students.

The UK saw a 47% increase in Ghanaian students in 2021/22. With over 20,000 Ghanaian students studying abroad, demand remains strong despite economic challenges, including high inflation and currency devaluation.

Scholarships are crucial, and visa issues are a significant barrier. Institutions are advised to support students with funding and visa processes early in the recruitment cycle.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment