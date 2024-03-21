Ghana expanding Francophonie collaboration to advance shared vision – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says Ghana is open to working with the francophonie community within the spirit of multiculturalism to enhance development and growth.



“Today, as we raise the flag of la francophonie, let us reaffirm our dedication to the values of multilingualism, multiculturalism, cultural exchange and mutual

understanding.”



The President, in an address at the commemoration of the 54th Anniversary of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), in Accra, said embracing the diversity of languages, cultures and dialogue, was needed to promote the cause of humanity.



“It is through dialogue and collaboration that we can address the sheer challenges facing our world today.



“Together, we can harness the power of language and culture to build a more prosperous and harmonious future for all,” he stated.



The Francophonie is an institution dedicated, since 1970, to promoting the French language and political, educational, economic and cultural cooperation among the 88 member countries.



Its mission mandates include promoting the French language and cultural and linguistic diversity, promoting peace, democracy and human rights, supporting education, training, higher education and research.



The OIF is also committed to fostering economic cooperation to bolster sustainable development.



President Nana Akufo-Addo asked the francophonie community leaders to take advantage of the Anniversary to deepen engagement with the Ghanaian authorities.



They should explore avenues for cooperation in areas such as education, training and sustainable development.



In 2006, Ghana, an Anglophone country, was made an associate member of the OIF, emerging as one of a handful of countries that enjoy membership of both the

Commonwealth and La Francophonie.



“Ghana values this situation very much,” the President noted, assuring that his Administration was determined to strengthen the bonds of friendship and cooperation with La Francophonie by transitioning from an associate member to a full member.



“Ghana, a strong functioning democracy, shares the aims and values of La Francophonie, and we look forward to playing a significant role in the realisation of these values,” he asserted.



The Anniversary was marked by the raising of flags of the Francophonie and Ghana.



The ceremony was witnessed by the strong presence of the Diplomatic corps.