Ghana expects US$360m third tranche July 1 – Finance Minster

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana will receive a US$360 million tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on July 1, 2024, after the country’s second review under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program was approved.



This disbursement brings the total IMF support under the Post COVID-19 Programme for Economic Growth to US$1.6 billion.



Finance Minister Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam highlighted the importance of this development for Ghana’s macroeconomic stability. The IMF commended Ghana's progress, noting improvements in the primary balance and monetary policy.



However, structural reforms for private sector investment and governance are crucial for sustained growth and stability, especially before the December 2024 elections.