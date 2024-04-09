Ghana faces health crisis as Global Fund suspends shipment of essential medical supply

Health News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana's healthcare system is on the brink of a crisis as the Global Fund has halted shipments of critical medical supplies, including antiretroviral drugs for HIV/AIDS patients, due to delays in clearing previous donations stranded at Tema Port, Citi News reports.



The Africa Center for Health Policy Research and Analysis (ACHPR&A) has raised alarm over the government's sluggish response in releasing these vital supplies, warning of dire consequences if action is not taken swiftly.



Dr. Thomas Anaba, Executive Director of ACHPR&A, strongly criticized the government's lax approach, stressing the urgency of the situation. Despite efforts, a recent visit by a Global Fund delegation failed to make progress in resolving the issue.



The Ghana AIDS Commission and a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) focused on HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria have expressed deep concern over the delays. They have announced plans for a protest on April 17th to demand the timely release of essential medical supplies.



The Global Fund has issued a stern warning, indicating that Ghana risks losing all support if the backlog at the ports is not addressed promptly. As a result, all commodity shipments to the country have been suspended until the situation is resolved, posing a significant threat to the health and well-being of thousands of Ghanaians reliant on these donated medications.