Ghana is ' Far Worse' now than in HIPC Times - Kwesi Pratt

Politics of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr., a seasoned journalist, has criticized Ghana's economy under the Akufo-Addo administration, claiming it is worse than when Ghana was part of the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) program in 2002.



He argued that the current economic situation, especially in terms of debt servicing, is more severe than in 2001.



Pratt dismissed the recent $4.7 billion debt forgiveness from Eurobond holders as insufficient to solve Ghana's fundamental economic problems, emphasizing that debt forgiveness alone cannot address the underlying issues.