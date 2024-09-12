Ghana is close to importing water due to galamsey activities – Paediatric Society

General News of Thursday, 12 September 2024

Source: TIG Post

The Paediatric Society of Ghana has issued a grave warning about a potential water importation crisis if illegal mining (galamsey) is not urgently addressed.



Dr. Hilda Manteebea Boye, President of the Society, highlighted severe health impacts, including rising kidney diseases and failures among children, due to pollution from galamsey activities.



She expressed concern over the destruction of water bodies and contamination of food sources, urging political leaders to take immediate, unified action.



Dr. Boye warned that if the situation is not remedied, Ghana may face the dire prospect of importing water, endangering the nation’s health and future.