Ghana is in a mess – Nunoo-Mensah

Politics of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Brigadier General Nunoo-Mensah, a former National Security Advisor, has expressed disappointment with the current state of Ghana, describing it as a "mess" due to economic hardships.



He believed the country has failed to develop as expected, and both the NDC and NPP have let the nation down.



He felt that politicians prioritize personal gain over the nation's benefit, saying "politics today is just to make money."



He had high hopes for Ghana, but is disheartened by the current situation, emphasizing that leaders should work for the people's benefit, not their own.