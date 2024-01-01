Ghana is not completely out of the woods – Akufo-Addo in New Year message

General News of Monday, 1 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken about the economy in his first message of the year 2024.



In a message posted in the early hours of the New Year, Akufo-Addo related to the economic struggles that the country has faced in the last two years.



According to him, Ghana’s recovery was on course and he believed that the country will emerge victorious.



“I wish all Ghanaians a Happy and Prosperous 2024. Even though we are not completely out of the woods, I am confident that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and collectively, we will secure our futures,” the message posted on his social media handles read.



The president and his appointees have serially insisted that despite the challenges, the economy is rebounding citing dropping inflation, stable exchange rate and stabilized cedi depreciation among other indicators.



The Ghanaian economy has been a topical issue in recent years following a downturn occasioned by galloping inflation, a depreciating currency, and a general decline in the quality of life coupled with high cost of living.



The government has serially blamed the aftermath of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war before submitting to a US$3 billion IMF loan last year, of which US$600 million as tranche one has been credited to the government account.







SARA