Ghana is on the right path –Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, MP for Akim Swedru and NPP member, has affirmed the government’s dedication to transforming Ghana into a nation beyond aid.

In a Facebook post, he praised the government's progress in infrastructure, including advancements in roads, transportation, and ports. He emphasized the commitment to democratic principles, human rights, and economic self-reliance.

Nyarko urged Ghanaians to celebrate these achievements as a sign of a brighter future and to renew their faith in both the government's vision and their belief in God.

