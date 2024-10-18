You are here: HomeNews2024 10 18Article 1995476

Ghana launches 'Operation Clean the Water Bodies' to tackle river pollution from illegal mining"

During pilot tests on the Pra River, the results were striking During pilot tests on the Pra River, the results were striking

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) are teaming up to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at cleaning rivers that have been polluted by illegal mining activities.

Dubbed “Operation Clean the Water Bodies,” this innovative program utilizes new technologies developed by UMaT, with funding and support from MIIF, to reduce the turbidity

