Ghana lost its democratic credibility the day Carlos Ahenkorah chewed ballot papers in parliament – Festus Aboagye

Politics of Monday, 26 August 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Retired Security Analyst Col. Festus Aboagye argues that Ghana's democratic credibility was compromised on January 7, 2021, when MP Carlos Ahenkorah chewed ballot papers during the Speaker of Parliament election.



Aboagye criticizes the lack of consequences for Ahenkorah's actions, viewing it as a significant failure in upholding democratic principles.



He suggests that the incident, and the failure to hold Ahenkorah accountable, reflects deeper flaws in Ghana’s democratic system, indicating that simply holding elections every four years is not enough to ensure true democratic governance.