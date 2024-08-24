Ghana modernizes traditional medicine with new digital licensing system

Health News of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghana's healthcare is advancing with a new digital licensing system for traditional medicine practitioners, replacing the old manual process.



Led by Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, the system issues unique IDs, making it easier to verify and register practitioners.



This move aims to enhance regulation, build public trust, and ensure that only qualified practitioners are licensed.



Given that over 70% of Ghanaians rely on traditional medicine, this modernization is crucial for improving healthcare access and quality across the country.