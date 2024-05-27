Ghana must not legalise marijuana for recreational use, says Assongode

General News of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: Asaase News

Former drug addict John Asogonnde has advised against legalizing marijuana for recreational use in Ghana, citing potential abuse due to inadequate structures.



Asogonnde, author of "Unchained," a book on overcoming addiction, and operator of Eden Bar, Ghana’s first non-alcoholic bar, shared his views on the Asaase Breakfast Show.



He credits a sermon by ICGC’s Mensah Otabil for helping end his addiction.



Asogonnde started using marijuana at university and warns that legalization without proper controls could lead to widespread abuse, especially among youth.



He supports marijuana legalization for medicinal and industrial purposes instead.