Ghana needs Bawumia, Napo for nation’s future – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the competency of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and his running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for the 2024 General Election.



Akufo-Addo highlighted their knowledge and capabilities, gained from working closely with them.



He introduced Opoku-Prempeh, also known as Napo and the MP for Manhyia-South, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu. The NPP aims to retain power despite economic challenges and strong competition from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The Asantehene praised the NPP for their peaceful selection process and urged parties to focus on development.