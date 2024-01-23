Ghana participates in the 3rd South Summit of the group of 77 and China

General News of Tuesday, 23 January 2024

Ghana has participated in the 3rd South Summit of the Group of 77 and China, held in Kampala, Uganda, from 21st to 22nd January, 2024.



During the Plenary Session held on 21st January, 2024, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who led Ghana’s delegation expressed grave concern about the deteriorating conditions of the Palestinian people due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza strip.



She reiterated the call for the cessation of hostilities, the removal of impediments to humanitarian assistance, and the release of all hostages.



The Minister underscored the need for a heightened commitment to multilateralism, urging Member States to prioritise the welfare of the most vulnerable. She also expressed concern about the growing prevalence of unilateral policies and actions across diverse areas including political, economic, and trade, and called for the repudiation of such trends.



She further advocated for a return to cooperative frameworks to systematically address transnational challenges and cultivate international collaboration.



Additionally, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey emphasised the critical need for reforming international financial structures to secure equitable and impartial access to finance for the global South. Commending the Africa Group at the United Nations for its efforts in advancing inclusive and effective tax cooperation, she urged Member States to unite in endorsing the appeals for reform within global institutions that may have deviated from their original commitments.



She further stressed the need for worldwide support and solidarity to rejuvenate the economies of Member States and fulfill the aspirations of their populations for peace, prosperity, and dignity.