Ghana plans legacy centre as Accra wraps up UNESCO World Book Capital title

Ghana is preparing to establish an Accra World Book Capital (AWBC) legacy center following its successful tenure as the UNESCO World Book Capital. The project aims to provide a space for writers and professionals to promote writing and reading in the country.



The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth K. T. Sackey, announced this at a ceremony at the Accra City Hall ahead of the official handover of the title to Strasbourg, France.



Sackey revealed that a five-acre land in Mamprobi Sempe had been earmarked for the construction of the AWBC legacy project.



The ceremony celebrated Accra's achievements during its time as the World Book Capital, with state officials, writers, and book lovers in attendance.



Accra's designation as the World Book Capital for 2023 by UNESCO focused on empowering the youth through books. Activities included reading sessions in schools, festivals, debates, and training for Persons

With Disability (PwDs). Efforts were made to improve access to books and

educational resources, aiming to positively impact Ghana's development.



The Accra Mayor highlighted that the designation had put the city and the country on the global map. She emphasized that the theme, "Reading to Connect Minds for Social Transformation," would continue to drive Ghana's development through books. She hoped that the Ministry of Education and other agencies would continue programs to promote reading.



The wife of the Vice-President, Samira Bawumia, praised Ghana's literary heritage showcased during its tenure. Initiatives like the Books-to-Go Project and the African Story Box Project provided over 10,000 books, fostering a love for reading.



She assured the public of the government's commitment to creating a reading and creative writing facility in Accra to promote socio-economic growth.