Ghana presents a lucrative market for real estate investments – Oppong Nkrumah woos investors

Politics of Monday, 27 May 2024

Source: 3news.com

Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has led a delegation to the UK Construction Week in London, attracting expat investors to Ghana's real estate sector.



Highlighting housing deficit, he sought partnerships for modern housing units. The event sparks interest among potential funding and technology partners, recognizing Ghana's market potential.



Ghana showcased projects and investment policies, and emphasized economic stability.



Discussions at the event included sustainability, digitalization, and workforce development.



The two-day program gathered major construction brands, offering a platform for innovation exploration.



Nkrumah's presentation underscored Ghana's lucrative investment environment and commitment to housing development.