Source: GNA

Ghana pushes for international financial system to protect vulnerable nations

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey addressed a forum of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) in Antigua, advocating for international financial system reforms to protect vulnerable nations.

Joined by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and global leaders, she supported the 2022 Bridgetown Initiative for financial policy reform. SIDS, comprising 39 countries and 18 associate members, face disproportionate climate and economic challenges.

Botchwey emphasized Ghana's solidarity with SIDS, linking many to Africa. She called for debt relief and increased investment in SIDS.

Ghana chairs the Climate Vulnerable Forum, pushing for financial reforms to aid climate goals. Botchwey is also a candidate for Commonwealth Secretary-General.

