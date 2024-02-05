Ghana receives US$350,000 to tackle violence and terrorism

General News of Monday, 5 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

Ghana has received an initial investment of US$350,000 from the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF), a global anti-terrorism organisation.



The investment aims to help Ghana tackle violence and terrorism along its land and sea borders while complementing other defence initiatives in the country.



Ghana has launched a series of activities such as “See Something, Say Something” and the “Accra Defence Project” to sensitise and beef up its security in its quest to manage conflict.



Ambassador Sena Siaw-Boateng, the chief director at the Ministry of National Security, hailed the initiative at an event that marked the beginning of Ghana’s relationship with the Swiss-based organisation.



“This support will complement efforts to address the root causes of violence and radicalisation and how to counter them,” Ambassador Siaw-Boateng said.



“The Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) will exchange information on Ghana’s needs assessment and identify the main drivers of conflict and threats of terrorism along its borders and coastal zones.”



Khalid Koser, the executive director of the GCERF in Geneva, expressed the fund’s commitment to mobilise resources expected to finance the anti-terrorism project in Ghana, as is being done in roughly 24 countries.



He emphasised that the Government of Ghana needs military security resources, and that the GCERF has decided to extend its operations to strengthen developing-world responses and make sure young people do not become radicalised in the first place.



The alliance between Ghana and the GCERF is expected to span ten years, with the expectation that Ghana will have developed a more robust security strategy by 2034.