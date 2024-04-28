Ghana records 59,600 snakebite cases between 2015-2020

General News of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghana has documented a total of 59,600 cases of snakebites between 2015 and 2020, marking the first comprehensive data collection on the issue in the country.



This data reveals an average of 9,900 snakebite incidents annually.



The statistics indicate a higher prevalence among males, with an average of 5,600 cases per year compared to females, who experienced around 4,300 cases annually.



These findings were shared by Dr. Joseph Opare, the Programme Manager of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) at the Ghana Health Service, during the launch of the African Snakebite Alliance (ASA) in Ghana.



Snakebite is classified as one of the 20 Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) by the World Health Organization (WHO), with Ghana being endemic to 14 NTDs. Despite being less talked about, more deaths occur annually globally due to venomous snakebites than from Ebola.



Particularly in low and middle-income countries, snakebite envenoming ranks as one of the deadliest NTDs, leading to a significant number of fatalities and permanent disabilities each year.



Dr. Opare highlighted that snakebites mainly affect individuals in farming, hunting, fishing, and rural communities, with the Upper West, Ashanti, and Eastern regions of Ghana recording the highest number of bites.



To address the mortality and morbidity associated with snakebites, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has implemented various measures. These include enhancing surveillance, ensuring the availability of adequate antivenoms, and raising awareness about snakebites to empower victims with remedial measures.



Despite these efforts, challenges persist in addressing snakebite envenoming in Ghana.



These challenges include the lack of reliable data on snake types and distribution, limited availability and accessibility of antivenoms, and the unaffordability of protective gear for farmers in rural areas.



The ASA, composed of experts from various institutions and funded by the Wellcome Trust, aims to transform snakebite research by bridging the gap between international scientific communities, local policymakers, and community actors.



Their objectives include conducting high-quality research, supporting the incorporation of research evidence into policy and planning, and building sustainable capacity for snakebite research in Africa.