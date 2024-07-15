Ghana records 9 cases of Dengue Fever in Eastern Region

Health News of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: GNA

Ghana has recorded nine cases of Dengue Fever in the Eastern Region following an investigation prompted by malaria cases unresponsive to treatment.



The Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research confirmed the cases. The Ghana Health Service has deployed entomologists and epidemiologists to investigate the outbreak.



Health workers are advised to enhance surveillance and confirm suspected malaria cases through lab tests. Dengue Fever, transmitted by mosquitoes, often presents as a febrile illness with symptoms like headache, myalgia, and rash.



Globally, over 7.6 million dengue cases have been reported in 2024, with significant outbreaks in 13 African countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali.