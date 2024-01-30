Ghana records zero progress in anti-corruption efforts for fourth consecutive year

General News of Tuesday, 30 January 2024

Ghana has maintained a score of zero in the fight against corruption for the fourth consecutive year, as revealed by the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2023 released by Transparency International (TI) on January 30, 2024.



The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), the local chapter of Transparency International, reported that Ghana scored 43 out of 100, ranking 70th out of 180 countries and territories assessed.



The GII attributed Ghana's stagnant performance to a deteriorating justice system, which it believes weakens the accountability of public officials and fosters an environment conducive to corruption. Transparency International's report, themed "Corruption and Justice," underscores a global trend of declining justice systems.



The connection between the erosion of justice systems and the rise of corruption is further emphasized by Ghana's performance in the World Justice Project's Rule of Law Index. In 2015, Ghana scored 0.60 and ranked 34, but by 2023, the score had decreased to 0.55, with a corresponding drop in ranking to 61.



In response to these findings, GII recommended urgent action by Parliament to introduce the Conduct of Public Officers’ Bill. This bill should include provisions for the verification of asset declarations and impose severe sanctions for non-compliance.



GII called on both the Executive and the Legislature to expedite the passage of this bill, addressing legal gaps necessary for the prosecution of selected corruption cases outside the current legal framework.



See the full report below:












