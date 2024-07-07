Ghana risks becoming a Sahelian country – IUCN

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Jacques Somda of the International Union for Conservation Nature (IUCN) has emphasized the need to stop environmental degradation in Ghana to prevent it from becoming a Sahelian country.



The "Land of Opportunity Global Mechanism" project aims to restore degraded lands and promote sustainable agricultural practices in Ghana, Burkina Faso, and Niger.



The project, funded by the Italian Ministry for Ecological Transitions through the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification, has already led to the restoration of degraded lands and benefited women and communities through livelihood activities and capacity building.