Ghana risks losing EU timber market – Forest Watch

General News of Thursday, 3 October 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

Forest Watch Ghana (FWG) warns that the government's slow implementation of the Timber Resources Management Regulation, established in 2017, jeopardizes Ghana's timber trade and risks losing access to the European Union (EU) market.



Only 11 out of 148 required permits have been ratified, raising concerns about illegal logging and sustainability.



FWG urges the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ratify the remaining permits by the end of 2024 and develop a clear roadmap for sustainable forest management to protect the economy and the environment.