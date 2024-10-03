You are here: HomeNews2024 10 03Article 1988900

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghana risks losing EU timber market – Forest Watch

Ms Doreen Asumang-Yeboah Ms Doreen Asumang-Yeboah

Forest Watch Ghana (FWG) warns that the government's slow implementation of the Timber Resources Management Regulation, established in 2017, jeopardizes Ghana's timber trade and risks losing access to the European Union (EU) market.

Only 11 out of 148 required permits have been ratified, raising concerns about illegal logging and sustainability.

FWG urges the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to ratify the remaining permits by the end of 2024 and develop a clear roadmap for sustainable forest management to protect the economy and the environment.

