You are here: HomeNews2024 09 23Article 1984778

Politics of Monday, 23 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

Ghana’s 6.9% Q2 growth rate proves Bawumia’s economic prowess – Dr Bannor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Frank Bannor, a Development Economist, has praised Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his economic leadership after Ghana achieved a 6.9% growth rate in Q2 2024—the fastest in five years.

Bannor highlighted that this growth outperformed major global economies, such as the U.S. (0.4% growth) and Germany (-0.1% contraction).

He emphasized the importance of the mining sector, particularly gold, which saw a 23.6% growth.

While acknowledging challenges in cocoa production, Bannor expressed confidence in Ghana's economic trajectory, forecasting a stable 5% growth by year-end.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment