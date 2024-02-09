Ghana's Embassy in Tripoli and IOM repatriate 165 Ghanaians from Libya

General News of Friday, 9 February 2024

In a joint effort between Ghana's Embassy in Tripoli and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 165 Ghanaian nationals have been successfully repatriated from Libya to Ghana.



The Ministry of Information announced the scheduled arrival of the returnees at Kotoka International Airport at 1500 hours GMT on Thursday, February 8, 2024.



This follows the repatriation of 169 Ghanaians from Tripoli to Accra in October 2023 under the Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) program for the year 2023. 134 Ghanaians were also repatriated from the city of Misrata, voluntarily to Ghana, on 10th October, 2023 under the same program.



Under the program, priority was given to persons in detention centres, sick persons, families with children, stranded persons and destitutes who needed assistance to return to Ghana.



