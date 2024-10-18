Ghana’s Foreign Ministry privatizes visa processing in US$38.2 million deal

General News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: www.theheraldghana.com

Ghana's Foreign Ministry has signed a controversial $38.2 million contract with Access Citizens Services, privatizing global visa processing until 2028.



MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa slammed the deal, calling it a “high-level scandal” pushed through by the outgoing government.



The contract, finalized without parliamentary or procurement oversight, heavily favors the private firm, giving Ghana just 3-10% of visa fees.



It also delays e-visa implementation.



Diplomats, especially in Washington and Beijing, are protesting, warning of security risks and loss of revenue.



Ablakwa vowed to monitor the government's “midnight contracts” as their term nears its end.