Politics of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Nana Akomea supports President Akufo-Addo's claim that Kwame Nkrumah is not Ghana's sole founder.



While acknowledging Nkrumah's key role, the President highlighted that independence was a collective effort involving leaders like J.B. Danquah.



Critics argue this undermines Nkrumah, but Akomea insists recognizing others' contributions doesn't diminish Nkrumah's legacy.



He emphasized the President's praise for Nkrumah and urged a broader recognition of all who fought for independence. Akomea shared these views on Peace FM’s "Kokrokoo" show.