Ghana's Honorary Consul in Beirut presents printers to passport office

General News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghana’s Honorary Consul in Beirut, Lebanon, Mr. Ali Samih Jaafar, has donated two state-of-the-art Identifier 60 Novus passport printers to the Passport Office to support the work of the Passport Office and enhance service delivery.



Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Passport Head Office in Accra, on Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey expressed the Ministry’s appreciation to Mr. Jaafar for the donation and further commended him for his contribution to the welfare of Ghanaians in Lebanon.



She also recalled the Honorary Consul's role in evacuating Ghanaians in Lebanon during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hon. Ayorkor Botchwey acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by citizens due to delays in passport processing.



She further noted that, with the rising demand for passports, the need for modernised, efficient, and secure processes has become paramount, hence, the newly donated printers, equipped with advanced technology promises faster passport production, reduce waiting times for applicants, and ensure an improvement in the quality of service.



“The two printers, each capable of printing one thousand (1000) passports per hour, are set to enhance the overall capacity of the Passport Office and to ensure a smoother and more timely passport issuance process”, she added.



On his part, Ghana’s Honorary Consul in Beirut, Lebanon, Mr. Ali Samih Jaafar reiterated his commitment to contributing his quota to the Ministry’s effort at enhancing consular and passport service delivery for Ghanaians.



Recognising the significance of passports in global interactions, he expressed his delight in contributing two advanced passport printers to the Passport Office.



“These printers, are equipped with cutting-edge features aimed at streamlining processes, reducing waiting times, and ensuring a seamless experience for applicants,” he added.



He further thanked the Ministry for granting him the opportunity to contribute to the nation’s infrastructure by enhancing service delivery.



