Ghana’s Information Minister ‘fights’ CNN reporter over ‘biased’ reportage

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: MyNews Gh

Ghana's Information Minister, Fatimatu Abubakar, has criticized CNN correspondent Larry Madowo for what she calls biased reporting on the detention of protesters in Accra.



In a Twitter post, she urged for balanced coverage, highlighting Ghana's commitment to peaceful demonstrations while noting that vandalism and public disorder will not be tolerated.



This follows Madowo’s comments on the police's handling of protests against illegal mining, where demonstrators were recently remanded for unlawful acts.



Former President John Mahama has condemned the remand as excessive, calling for a review to protect citizens' rights to protest.