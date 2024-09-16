You are here: HomeNews2024 09 16Article 1981904

Ghana’s Military Chief angrily charges at Senior Officer over coup allegation

Chaotic scene leaves top brass in disarray

A high-profile conflict has erupted in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) involving Chief of Defense Staff Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah and Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Joseph Aphour.

During a September 9, 2024 briefing, Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah accused Maj. Gen. Aphour of reporting him to President Akufo-Addo for allegedly plotting a coup.

The meeting descended into chaos, with Lt Gen Oppong-Peprah demanding silence from Maj. Gen. Aphour.

This dispute, linked to past allegations and corruption claims, has left the GAF leadership in turmoil.

