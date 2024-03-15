Ghana's SWCES holds workshop to enhance social protection coordination

Regional News of Friday, 15 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Single Window Citizens Engagement Service (SWCES) under Ghana's Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection recently organized a two-day workshop for its First Quarter Sub-Committee on Case Management (SCoCM).



The workshop aimed to improve the coordination of social protection interventions in the country.



During the meeting, members shared case management activities and strategies of SWCES and Social Protection Programmes, and were updated on SWCES Information, Education, and Communication (IE&C) materials.



Dr. Comfort Asare, the Director of the Social Welfare Department, expressed gratitude to the committee members for their support in resolving overdue cases effectively and in a timely manner.



Dr. Asare encouraged collaboration and coordination among committee members in managing the overdue cases.



Madam Naa-Dedei Antie, the Head of SWCES, urged committee members to provide inputs on SWCES case management processes to enhance transparency and accountability in implementing Social Protection (SP) flagship programmes.



The Sub-Committee on Case Management, inaugurated in 2022, has been effective in its mandate, bringing together heads of major social protection programmes and referral institutions to strengthen and improve case management processes in Ghana.