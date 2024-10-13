Ghana’s army is not at war, our only war is ‘galamsey’, deploy them to fight it – Senyo Hosi tells gov’t

General News of Sunday, 13 October 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Senyo Hosi from the Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey is urging the government to deploy more soldiers to illegal mining sites to combat the issue effectively.



He argues that relying on just one military unit has not worked, calling for a more comprehensive approach.



The demand for action has intensified due to the environmental damage caused by galamsey, prompting threats of a nationwide strike by Organised Labour for stronger measures.



Although the strike was suspended, unrest continues, with groups demanding urgent government intervention to address the crisis.