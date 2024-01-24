Ghana’s democracy threatened by corruption – Julius Malema

General News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: CNR

South Africa’s fiery politician Julius Malema has voiced his concern over the looming threat of corruption to Ghana’s democracy.



In a compelling address at the Arise Ghana event held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra, the founder and leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) minced no words as he delved into the impact of corruption on the nation.



Malema asserted that corruption among public officials poses a severe risk to Ghana’s democratic principles.



He highlighted the disconcerting fact that Ghana’s struggle with corruption has pushed the country into seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on several occasions.



This, according to Malema, hands over decision-making power to the IMF, undermining the autonomy that should be enjoyed by Ghanaian leaders.



According to him, the very essence of a sovereign state is jeopardized when corruption creeps into its core.



Furthermore, he emphasized that the current situation denies Ghanaians the rightful benefits of the country’s abundant mineral resources.



Malema passionately advocated for a system where the wealth generated from mining activities directly contributes to the welfare and prosperity of the Ghanaian populace.



Malema issued a stern warning about the consequences of present-day corruption, stating, that embezzling from the public coffers are essentially stealing from the future. He added that the repercussions will be felt by the youth, who will inevitably bear the burden of the accumulating debt.



Malema called for a collective effort to combat corruption and safeguard Ghana’s democracy.