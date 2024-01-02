Ghana’s difficulties will be resolved in 2024 - Agyinasare

Religion of Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Source: GNA

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, Founder and Leader of the Perez Chapel International, has prophesied that the economic difficulties confronting the country will be resolved this year.



The Archbishop said the turnaround would, however, not be the doing of political parties, but by the “great power” of God.



Addressing congregants at the Church’s 31st ‘Night of Prophecy and Power” in Accra, Archbishop Agyinasare encouraged Christians to brace up for a better year.



“This country is going through difficulties, but there are difficulties that will be resolved in 2024, not because of political parties, but because God has decided that it is His year of great power,” he said.



Ghana has been experiencing economic challenges since 2022, with high inflation, high cost of living, and depreciation of the Cedi against the dollar.



The country has sought support from the International Monetary Fund to help stabilise and restore confidence in the economy.



The economy, in the last quarter of 2023, showed signs of recovery with inflation dropping as low as 26.4 per cent – the lowest in 13 months.



Archbishop Agyinasare described 2023 as the Year of God’s faithfulness, saying that God had been faithful to the country to remain resolute in spite of the political turmoil and other challenges experienced in some African countries.



He said the country would experience the power of God in 2024 and thus the Church had chosen “Our Year of God’s Power,” as its theme for 2024.



Archbishop Agyinasare urged Christians to dedicate themselves to the work of God in 2024 and appealed to wealthy individuals to invest in the Church to help broaden the spread of the gospel to all areas.