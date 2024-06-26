Ghana’s economic recovery on course – President Akufo-Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: GNA

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the international community that Ghana’s economy is recovering due to bold government measures and the resilience of its people.



He highlighted a 4.7% growth rate in the first quarter of 2024, surpassing the IMF’s forecast of 3.1%, driven by industrial and agricultural sector expansions.



According to him, successful debt restructuring operations have reduced domestic debt and provided significant financial relief.



During a ceremony at Jubilee House, the President presented credentials to nine new envoys, urging them to promote Ghana internationally to sustain economic growth. The envoys pledged to attract foreign investments to support Ghana's development.