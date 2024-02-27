Ghana's economy bouncing back- Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 27 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In his recent State of the Nation Address, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that Ghana has overcome its challenges and is now preparing for the future.



In expressing confidence that the country is on the path to recovery, he stated; “Mr. Speaker, we stumbled, but we are rising again. We were bruised, but we are healing. We have recovered our footing. We have dusted ourselves off, and now we face tomorrow with confidence. Every day we pray and hope that adversity may spare our families, our communities, and our dear nation.”

“But should we be confronted by misfortune; we must face it like people with a proud history who fight and do not flee. Yenim ko; yen nim adwane. That is the Ghanaian spirit. That is our armour and our shield. This is our ethos.”



He also revealed that the government will soon launch a Performance Tracker, a tool aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.



The tracker, which will be launched in March this year, will address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.



The President emphasized the need to uphold standards and deliver tangible results to the people, and the tracker will play a crucial role in achieving this goal.