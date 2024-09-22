You are here: HomeNews2024 09 22Article 1984415

Politics of Sunday, 22 September 2024

    

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ghana’s economy is strong; NPP deserves another term in office – UPSA Professor

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Professor Isaac Boadi Professor Isaac Boadi

Professor Isaac Boadi, an Accounting and Finance expert at UPSA, has emphasized the importance of keeping the NPP in power due to recent strong economic growth.

Speaking on Asaase Radio’s Forum, he credited the government for managing the economy prudently, leading to a 6.9% growth rate despite challenges from COVID-19 and the Ukraine war.

He warned that voting out the NPP in the 2024 elections could hinder this recovery.

Citing reports from Bloomberg and the African Development Bank, Professor Boadi highlighted Ghana’s significant economic rebound, positioning it among Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment