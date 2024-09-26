Ghana’s economy now better than how Mahama left it - UG Economist

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. George Domfe, a Development Economist and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Social Policy Studies (CSPS), University of Ghana, claims the current growth rate of the Ghanaian economy is better than what John Mahama left.



He stated that despite ongoing challenges, per capita income has risen from $1,900 under Mahama to $2,200 today, indicating improved living standards.



Dr. Domfe highlighted that Mahama's administration experienced the worst economic performance since 1992, with GDP growth declining to 2.1% in 2015, leading to an IMF bailout.



He praised the current administration’s 6.9% growth rate as a positive indicator.